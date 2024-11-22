Have no trust in pre-poll surveys, says DKS

Udupi: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited the Kollur Mookambika Temple today, accompanied by his wife, daughter, and close associates, offering special prayers ahead of the results for three assembly by-elections in the state.

Speaking about the occasion, Shivakumar shared, “I prayed for peace and prosperity for the state. I sought blessings to implement the five guarantees promised to the people of Karnataka. This is a divine opportunity, and I have come here with my family to express gratitude. I will also visit the Idagunji Ganapati Temple and participate in a fishermen’s convention in Murudeshwar. As for the by-election results, I am not concerned. We have done our duty. As the Bhagavad Gita says, ‘Do your work without expecting results’ – the rest is in God’s hands.”

Commenting on NABARD loan reductions, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted, “Our Chief Minister is in Delhi today to explore better markets for our Nandini milk. He is also meeting the Union Finance Minister to raise concerns about the unfair treatment Karnataka has received regarding NABARD loans and to demand justice. We still have three years in government, and the guarantees we promised will extend for ten more years.”

Reacting to the encounter of alleged Naxal Vikram Gowda, Shivakumar said, “Policing is the responsibility of the police, and Home Minister Parameshwara is managing the situation. I focus on my responsibilities. The police must ensure our security, and they have acted within their remit, following guidelines previously issued by Kerala and Karnataka.”

Taking a dig at opposition parties, Shivakumar remarked, “The opposition is making baseless comments because they have no constructive work to do. They must say something, so they keep talking. Our government will not tolerate any injustice towards BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries. I have already directed ministers to review cases where cards were cancelled and ensure all eligible individuals receive their rightful benefits. Guarantee committees are operational in every taluk to ensure fairness and transparency.”

Reflecting on survey predictions and their relevance, Shivakumar dismissed their accuracy, stating, “Surveys were conducted in Karnataka and Haryana, but what was the outcome? I have never trusted survey results. Politics cannot be built on surveys. Ultimately, it is the people’s trust and confidence that decide victories, not projections.”