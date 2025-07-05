HC stays trial proceedings against Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar by staying the trial court proceedings in a criminal defamation case filed against him by the State BJP unit over “corruption rate card” ads. The court also extended similar relief to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which is a co-accused in the matter. Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who presided over the matter, issued notice to the respondent and made it returnable on July 29, effectively pausing the ongoing proceedings until further directions. he defamation case arose after a series of controversial advertisements titled “Corruption Rate Card” were issued by the Congress party in the run-up to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The BJP has alleged that these advertisements falsely accused it of institutionalising corruption while in power, claiming that appointments and transfers in government departments came with fixed “rates” and “commissions.”

According to the BJP, the advertisements--published in local newspapers and promoted online--damaged the party’s public image. The BJP has termed the Congress’s claims as entirely fabricated and “born out of fanciful imagination.” Of particular contention is the Congress party’s reference to the then BJP-led state government as a “trouble engine Sarkar”, a wordplay on the BJP or NDA’s self-description as a “double engine Sarkar.”

The BJP has argued that this was a deliberate attempt to ridicule and tarnish the party’s image ahead of crucial polls. The complaint specifically names D K Shivakumar, in his capacity as KPCC President, and Siddaramaiah, then the Leader of Opposition, as the individuals responsible for commissioning and approving the advertisements. It also claims that Rahul Gandhi amplified the alleged defamatory content by posting it on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account