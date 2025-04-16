Historic open wells in Koppal dist await revival

Koppal: In Koppal, the historical wells that have been providing water to the district’s residents for centuries are now on the verge of extinction due to a lack of proper maintenance. There is a strong demand from the public to rejuvenate these wells, which not only quench people’s thirst but also hold a rich historical significance.

Wells such as Jantakunti, Sunagara, Gangapatri, and Danakana are known to have water year-round, and it’s notable that the water level in these wells remains stable. People living around the Koppal fort still rely on these wells as a primary water source.

“Trash has accumulated in many of the wells,” they noted, “and some wells are overgrown with weeds. These wells have been neglected and not cleaned properly. There were over 50 sweet water wells in the city, but only about five still have water.

Until recently, people drank from these wells, but due to lack of maintenance, they have fallen into disrepair. Locals believe that instead of drilling hundreds of borewells at great expense to address summer water shortages, cleaning these wells could provide sufficient water for half of Koppal.”

A resident Nagaraj Dollina emphasized, “Many wells in the surrounding areas, including those in the fort region, still have water. If we purify and use this water, it could significantly alleviate our water problems.

There are still people who remember drinking that sweet water. These wells are becoming contaminated as they are left unused. When we start using this water again, new water will be replenished, leading to increased availability. The neglect of these wells has worsened the water crisis in recent times.”

City council president Amjad Patel stated, “The old wells are suitable for drinking water. We will clean them and ensure they are beneficial for the public. Media and the public have already brought this to my attention. There are 25 old wells in Koppal, and I assure you that funds will be allocated for their rejuvenation in

the upcoming budget.”