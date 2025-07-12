IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar legacy

Live
Bengaluru : The International Business Conference of Nagarathars (IBCN), the biennial global gathering of the Chettiar business community, returns this year with a renewed focus on youth, innovation, and inclusive leadership. Scheduled over three days from July 11-13 at the Manyata Hilton, Bengaluru, the 6th edition of IBCN is expected to host over 600 delegates.
Also Read - Adani Group to invest $100 billion over next five years: Gautam Adani Organized by the Nagarathar International Foundation, the 2025 edition is themed ‘Enhancing Nagarathar Businesses Through Technology’ and aims to honor the storied legacy of the Chettiars, known for their entrepreneurial acumen and philanthropy, while igniting the spirit of innovation in a new generation of community leaders