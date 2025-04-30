Innovative projects, future leaders shine at sustainability meet

Bengaluru: CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT), Bengaluru successfully hosted ‘Techno-Meet on Sustainability 2025,’ an inspiring exhibition that showcased about 50 innovative projects developed by students and faculty members, celebrating the spirit of creativity, technical excellence, and sustainability goals. The event was inaugurated by Dr.Tristha Ramamurthy, Provost of CMR University and Founder of Ekya Schools and by K Chandrashekar, Finance Advisor to the CMR Group. During the event, four innovative products — Smart Socket (by the stat-up Neuinn), Germination Kit (by the start-up Tiny Shootz), Light Board (by the start-up U-Shiksha), and the AI-powered Mentoring Tool - Sanghathi were officially launched, to meet the needs of smart living, urban farming, education, and mentoring, respectively.

The exhibition attracted students from various schools and colleges who engaged enthusiastically with the innovators, gaining insights into the real-world applications of emerging technologies. Some of the key projects included an Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Portable ECG Monitor for real-time heart analysis, EcoFilament — a solution transforming PET waste into sustainable 3D printing filament, a Gesture-Controlled Robot for military applications, an Oil Spill Detection System using satellite imagery, Fake News Detection using NLP techniques, and an AI Model for feature extraction from drone orthophotos.

A standout project developed by final-year students Girish C, Bhuvan Chandrashekar, Lalith Aditya R, and Mr. Ujwal Reddy, featured an IoT-enabled system that directly recycles PET waste into eco-friendly 3D printing filament, reducing energy consumption by approximately 30% and promoting a sustainable circular economy.Speaking at the event, Dr.Tristha Ramamurthy emphasised, ”At CMR Group of Institutions, we are committed to shaping the future of our students, nurturing them to become the leaders of tomorrow. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, we ensure they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.” The event was also attended by dignitaries including Dr. Sanjay Jain, Principal of CMRIT, Dr. B Narasimha Murthy, Vice Principal, along with Dean and Heads of Departments, who interacted with participants and encouraged their pursuit of excellence.Various top industry leaders also graced the occasion and interacted with the students.