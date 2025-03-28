Int’l Migration Information Centre to come up in Mysuru

Mysuru: An International Migration Information Centre aimed at providing information about employment opportunities abroad for aspiring job seekers will soon be established in Mysuru. This centre will help candidates understand the job prospects available in various countries.

Currently, there are no government agencies, aside from the Skill Development and Labour Departments, that provide comprehensive information about job opportunities overseas. While the Labour department has some agencies, they do not facilitate the sending of individuals abroad. The Skill Development Department has started services in this area over the past two years, sending approximately 1,500 candidates for various positions overseas.

In a significant expansion of services, the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood has decided to open a total of six International Migration Information Centres across the state, including locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Davanagere.

Mysuru has a high number of white-collar job seekers traveling abroad. Consequently, a centre will soon be initiated at the District Skill Development Office in Mysuru. Blue-collar workers, such as carpenters, plumbers, and electricians from areas like Kalaburagi and Davanagere, also frequently seek employment overseas. Districts with a high number of migrants have been selected for the establishment of these new centres.

The centre will provide comprehensive information regarding the types and numbers of jobs available in various countries. It will cover a range of positions from domestic workers to engineering roles. Based on this information, candidates will need to register and undergo online interviews at the Skill Development Department office in Bengaluru. Selected candidates will receive training about the laws, language, climate, and customs of the destination country at the new Migration Information Centre in Mysuru, including orientation in labs dedicated to these purposes.

According to K. Narayanamurthy, District Skill Development Officer, the IT professionals and students from the Mysuru region frequently travel abroad. To facilitate this trend, the International Migration Information Centre is set to open soon.

The central office in Bengaluru will provide free visa processing for those traveling abroad.

Furthermore, individuals who successfully complete all procedures and prepare to leave will receive a kit worth 20,000 INR from the government. They will also sign a bond agreeing to behave legally and appropriately in the host country. The Mysuru centre will offer guidance throughout this entire process.

The centre aimed to Prevention of fraud by private agencies, Access to information about job opportunities abroad, Training in language, legal information, and appropriate conduct and Training for both white-collar and blue-collar job seekers

Currently, there are no agencies under the government structure that assist individuals wishing to migrate abroad. The Skill Development Department is taking the initiative to provide this service.

Some private agencies that offer guidance to migrants often provide misleading information and exploit individuals in various ways. By establishing this government service, the initiative aims to protect innocent job seekers from potential fraud.