JDS committing suicide by fielding Dr C N Manjunath on BJP ticket: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the JDS party was committing suicide by fielding former Prime minister H D Devegowda’s son in law, Dr C N Manjunath, on a BJP ticket.

Referring to Kumaraswamy’s statement that JDS did not need an alliance with BJP to contest in two seats, he said, “I expected this. The JDS is embarrassed by the alliance with the BJP. The BJP has been doing this to its partners in other states too. It is their internal matter, let them decide.” He was speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

Asked about plans to induct BJP MP Sadananda Gowda into Congress, he said, “It is natural for politicians contesting elections on another party when they are denied ticket. When Ayanur Manjunath was not given by the BJP, he contested on JDS ticket. In Mudigere, M P Kumaraswamy contested on JDS ticket when he was denied ticket. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy contested on JDS ticket when we denied him ticket. Shettar and Savadi contested on Congress tickets. We will take in anyone who joins the party accepting Party ideologies.”

Asked if Sadananda Gowda would be given a Congress ticket, “I can’t comment on that.”