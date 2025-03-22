JD(S) MLA demands two bottles of free liquor for men in State

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly was the stage for a heated exchange regarding the controversial proposal of distributing free liquor bottles to men while women receive cash incentives. The debate ignited when one MLA advocated for providing two complimentary bottles of liquor to male drinkers every week, while another voiced strong support for a complete ban on alcohol.

This spirited discussion unfolded during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent Budget speech, in which he set an ambitious excise revenue target of ₹40,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

In a related context, it was reported that senior JD(S) legislator MT Krishnappa, representing Turuvekere, expressed his concerns over the government's fiscal strategies. He pointed out that the government has raised excise taxes three times in just one year, emphasizing that this trend disproportionately affects the lower-income demographic. “Achieving the excise target of ₹40,000 crore will likely require additional tax increases,” he asserted.

Krishnappa's remarks were made in reference to the state's welfare initiative, which grants ₹2,000 to women every month. “We cannot ignore the reality that drinking is a part of life for many, especially among the working class,” he stated. “While you are providing ₹2,000 monthly to women along with free electricity and bus travel—all funded by taxpayers—why not offer something to the men as well? Let’s give them two free bottles of liquor every week. It seems only fair to acknowledge their preferences as well,” he added, evoking laughter in the Assembly.

In response to Krishnappa’s suggestion, State Energy Minister KJ George firmly criticized the idea, challenging the opposition member. “If you believe so strongly in this policy, why not win the election, form the government, and implement it? Our objective is to encourage reduced alcohol consumption among the populace,” he countered.

Speaker UT Khader also weighed in, questioning the feasibility of such a proposal. “We are already facing challenges managing the current demand without giving away alcohol for free. What consequences would arise if we did so?” he asked, underscoring the potential implications.

Meanwhile, senior Congress member BR Patil took a strong stance in favour of total prohibition, denouncing the notion of relying on excise revenue as 'sin money' that cannot contribute to the nation’s growth and prosperity.