Joint DPR sought for road and rail development through ShiradiGhat

Bengaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Karnataka Chief Secretary to initiate coordinated efforts between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Railways for preparing a joint Detailed Project Report (DPR) for road and rail infrastructure development through the ecologically sensitive ShiradiGhat section, which connects Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, the MP stressed the need for integrated planning to reduce environmental impact and expedite clearances from various departments, particularly the Forest Department.

Currently, both the NHAI and the Ministry of Railways are independently preparing DPRs for expansion of National Highway 75 and a dedicated railway line through ShiradiGhat. The highway is a key corridor linking Karnataka’s capital with the coastal region, and proposals are underway to widen the road by adding an additional carriageway. Simultaneously, the Railways is exploring the possibility of laying a new rail route through the same stretch.

Noting that the Shiradi region falls under the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats, Chowta said a coordinated DPR would help streamline permissions, avoid overlapping efforts, and minimise ecological disruption. “Integrated planning will make it easier to obtain inter-departmental approvals and will also help address forest clearance challenges,” he said. Highlighting the strategic importance of enhancing connectivity to Mangaluru Port and boosting economic activities along the coast, Chowta emphasised that strengthening both road and rail links through ShiradiGhat would facilitate smoother freight movement and bolster regional trade.

“I have already discussed this matter with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and senior officials in both ministries.

It is vital that both departments collaborate and develop a complementary DPR for this critical infrastructure initiative,” he said.

Responding positively to the proposal, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh assured full support from the state government in facilitating coordination among departments and assisting central agencies with necessary clearances.