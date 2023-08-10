Judicial investigation should take place instead of a hasty CID investigation: Mukhyamantri Chandru

Bengaluru: "By looking at the hasty CID investigation in the case of state agriculture minister Cheluvarayaswamy taking a bribe from the department officials, it seems like the government will give the minister a clean chit," said Aam Admi party's state president Mukhyamantri Chandru while talking to the reporters.

"CID officials have met the officials of the agriculture department and they are investigating near a post box in Mysore and all these make it clear that the government is keen on setting him free from the case. Only with a judicial investigation, the minister's bribery will come to light. Let the government take immediate action in this regard" Mukhyamantri Chandru emphasized on this.

While continuing the talk with reporters, Mukhyamantri Chandru said, "It has been 80 days since the Congress government is formed in the state. Keeping the scams of the corrupt 40% commission BJP government in the fore, the congress government has stolen the programmes of Aam Admi Party, to fulfill the guarantees given, they are using the funds allocated for Schedules Castes and they have left a dead end for social justice. Now the government is shamelessly demanding 15% commission to clear the outstanding payments due to the contractors. The corrupt conditional congress government is pushing the contractors to end their lives and this is the tragedy of the state. Aam Admi Party will have to mount a strong protest against the government" he warned.