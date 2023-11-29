Kalburgi district stood first in disposing applications under Sakala yojana

Kalburgi ; The Kalaburagi district has achieved a remarkable feat by achieving 100% disposal of applications under the Sakala Yojana for the month of November 2023. The Sakala Yojana aims to provide government services to the public within stipulated time limits. As per the Karnataka Timely Services Act 2011 and Amendment Act 2014, more than 1,181 services from over 100 departments are provided to citizens in a timely manner.

The DC B Fauzia Tarannum said in the month of June this year, the application disposal rate was 82.54%. However, in November, out of the 1,02,002 applications submitted, 1,07,011 applications were disposed of, surpassing 100.34%, showcasing an accelerated pace of administration. Over the period from June to November 2023, a total of 7,25,716 applications were disposed of out of the 7,23,259 applications received.

She stated the revenue department, responsible for key services such as caste certificates, income certificates, residence certificates, and various pension applications, achieved a disposal rate of 100.71%. The Atal Ji Janasnehi Kendra in the district's 11 taluks played a crucial role in efficiently processing applications, achieving an average progress rate of 96.87% in the last six months.

The Karnataka Land Revenue Rules were amended by the state government to expedite the transfer process for agricultural land. The disposal of transfer applications based on registered documents increased from 30 days to 7 days, and for unregistered documents, it was reduced from 30 days to 15 days. A total of 12,435 out of 12,818 transfer applications based on registered documents and 5,741 out of 5,196 applications for unregistered documents were disposed of from May to November 2023.

Cases related to correction of differences in Pahani (revenue record) columns were swiftly addressed, with 2,429 out of 5,631 cases settled. Additionally, 3,752 out of 7,960 cases related to Mojani Pahanis were disposed of, amending 47% of the records. The district has taken measures to curb encroachments on government land and land allotted to SC and ST communities, flagging 3,574 PTCLs (Possession, Tenancy, Cultivation, and Ownership) and 1,359 government lands.

The revenue courts, led by Tahsildars, have achieved a significant milestone by ensuring that no case is pending for more than a year. The implementation of the e-office in the revenue department offices has enhanced accuracy, transparency, and speedy disposal of applications, with 98% of the 1,13,383 files being disposed of in the last six months.

Efforts are underway to convert undocumented settlements into revenue villages, with 353 revenue villages identified and 269 preliminary notifications and 153 final notifications issued. The district has submitted 125 proposals to the state government, aiming to provide roofs and title deeds to those under construction.

In a bid to regularize houses built illegally on government land, Kalaburagi district has disposed of 13,304 out of 14,558 applications in rural areas and 1,494 out of 1,515 applications in urban areas, achieving progress rates of 91% and 98%, respectively. The implementation of these measures reflects the commitment of the district administration to efficient governance and citizen-centric services.