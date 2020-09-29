Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru: A day after a Congress lawmaker in Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus, another party MLA HK Patil has been found infected, a party official said on Monday.

"Patil is in quarantine at his city home for the next 10 days. He is asymptomatic," Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.

Patil, 67, represents Gadag segment in the state's north-west region, about 380km from Bengaluru. "I will be perfectly alright soon with your wishes. I request all those who had come in contact with me in the last couple of days to get tested as a precaution," Patil tweeted.

Congress' Bengaluru legislator Dinesh Gundu Rao had tested positive on Sunday. "Patil had also attended the week-long Assembly Monsoon Session from September 21-26 after he tested negative on September 18 during mandatory tests for all lawmakers," Gowda said.

As about 60 legislators had tested positive, Assembly Speaker Vishwanath Kageri Hegde had reduced the 8-day session to 6 days and adjourned the House sine die on Saturday night.

Among the lawmakers infected recently are Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and CN Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavarj Bommai, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan.