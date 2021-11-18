Karnataka State archaeology dept mulls ban on film shooting in Melukote temple

Mandya: The State archaeology department is considering a ban on shooting of films and TV serials in Melukote in Mandya district. This comes close on the heels of a film shooting team hurting religious sentiments of devotees and polluting Kalyani (temple pond) of the famous pilgrim centre.

The archaeological and heritage department and Mandya district administration gave permission for shooting of Telugu film Bangar Raju - 2, starring Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya. The shooting team took permission to shoot on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday the film shooting team allegedly obstructed Cheluvanarayana Swamy Ashta Teertodhbava.

Ramaraj Aiyangar, a devotee who was present on Sunday at the temple, told The Hans India that the film team behaved rudely with devotees and put restrictions on their movement. Adding insult to injury, the temple security remained mute spectators to the alleged rudeness of the team. Taking offence at this, some devotees complained to the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH), Mysuru.

When contacted, DAMH commissioner B R. Poornima said that soon after receiving complaint she sent department engineer Suresh and archaeologist N L Gowda for spot inspection. They submitted a report in this regard. She said it was confirmed that film team polluted Kalyani. She said the team also destroyed the plants in garden. She said she would serve notice on the film team and would confiscate the deposit they made with the government. "We are seriously thinking of banning shooting in this historical place," she said.