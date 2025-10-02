Kharge undergoes procedure for pacemaker implant

Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city’s M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday, party sources said. Priyank Kharge said that his father’s condition is stable and he is doing well.

“Sri Kharge was advised pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure.

He is stable and doing well. Grateful to all of you for your concern and wishes,” the minister said in a post on ‘X’. Later, speaking to reporters, he said Kharge is stable and there is no need for anyone to worry.

“Doctors had advised the pacemaker to be implanted because of age related issues and breathlessness. They had said that it is needed for heart rate stabilization.

Other than that there is no problem. The procedure has been done. Everything is okay and stable. There is no need for anyone to worry.

With the blessings and wishes of the people he (Kharge) has no other problem,” he said.

Pointing out that his father is 83 years of age and has been travelling to various parts of the country, Priyank Kharge said, he has a big responsibility on him being the Congress president, and fulfilling the responsibility in the current situation is certainly a difficult task. “But he has the blessings of the people and wishes of the well-wishers with him.”

Doctors have advised Kharge rest after surgery. “He may need two-three days of rest, there is no need for worry,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, at the hospital and inquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery.