Live
- PM Modi gives booster shot to Sri Lanka’s clean energy drive
- Pokémon GO Mega Audino Raid Day Event: Preparation Guide, Bonuses, Start Times, and Best Tips
- Allahabad High Court Bar Association Protests Clandestine Oath of Justice Yashwant Varma
- Children learn how to help animals beat the heat in Kasargod workshop
- Akal Takht, AAP, and SAD Lead Opposition to Waqf Bill, Corner BJP in Punjab
- RTI reply: Delhi BJP questions Rs 1 lakh per day spent on Kejriwal’s old bungalow
- Encroachments Worth ₹34.17 Crore Cleared in Bengaluru District: DC Jagadeesh G
- Delta farmers in TN turn to summer paddy cultivation as interim crop
- In Sri Lanka, PM Modi reiterates India's strong commitment to development of Indian Origin Tamil community
- Rajnath Singh Flags Off INS Sunayna, Karwar Naval Base Expanded
Kidnapping- that was not, Case Turns Voluntary, Woman Tells Court
A case that was initially reported as the kidnapping of a young Christian woman in Udupi has taken an unexpected turn, with the woman herself appearing before the High Court and stating that she left home by her own choice.
Udupi: A case that was initially reported as the kidnapping of a young Christian woman in Udupi has taken an unexpected turn, with the woman herself appearing before the High Court and stating that she left home by her own choice.
The woman, who was believed to have been abducted, appeared before the bench of Justice Jean Meril along with Akram, the man accused in the case. Through her counsel, she clarified that no abduction had taken place and that she had willingly accompanied Akram.
The twist came during the hearing of a petition filed by the woman’s parents seeking her return. The court permitted her mother to speak with her privately. However, when asked if she was willing to go back with her family, the woman declined.
She informed the court that she plans to marry Akram in a registered ceremony on April 19, after which she intends to meet her mother.
The court has adjourned the matter to April 22 for further hearing.