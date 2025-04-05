Kidnapping- that was not, Case Turns Voluntary, Woman Tells Court

Udupi: A case that was initially reported as the kidnapping of a young Christian woman in Udupi has taken an unexpected turn, with the woman herself appearing before the High Court and stating that she left home by her own choice.

The woman, who was believed to have been abducted, appeared before the bench of Justice Jean Meril along with Akram, the man accused in the case. Through her counsel, she clarified that no abduction had taken place and that she had willingly accompanied Akram.

The twist came during the hearing of a petition filed by the woman’s parents seeking her return. The court permitted her mother to speak with her privately. However, when asked if she was willing to go back with her family, the woman declined.

She informed the court that she plans to marry Akram in a registered ceremony on April 19, after which she intends to meet her mother.

The court has adjourned the matter to April 22 for further hearing.