KPCC says BJP leader CT Ravi’s wealth rose many fold

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in its official Twitter handle, has accused BJP national general secretary CT Ravi of amassing huge wealth. The Congress lashed out at the BJP for scathing attack on former chief minister Siddaramaiah's suggestion that the State government should pay Rs 10,000 financial aid to the families affected by the pandemic.



"How did the wealth of CT Ravi, who was earlier wandering penniless around Chikmagalur, rise so soon? How did he become the owner of properties worth crores in Bengaluru and Chikmagalur? Why are there cases under section 409, 420, 120, 463, 466, 120B in Lokayukta Court against him? 'Looti' Ravi, will you answer?" KPCC said in the tweet.

In another tweet the opposition party said, "Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan and CT Ravi, both of you who reacted like retards to the suggestion of Siddaramaiah to give Rs 10,000 benefit to all families suffering due to the pandemic. Now, Please tell what happened to PM CARES, the Corona package and the Rs 20 lakh crore package? Accept it that all of these were bogus."

Siddaramaiah said that if the government imposes lockdown it should deposit Rs 10,000 into the account of one crore families belonging to the economically weaker section.

Accusing the State government of gross mismanagement the leader of the opposition said, "The government relaxed the norms when the cases came down. The situation, today, has worsened due to this. Lockdown is not a solution."

Siddaramaiah said he did not receive an invitation to attend an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Yediyurappa on April 18 to discuss the future course of action to stem the rising Covid cases in the State.