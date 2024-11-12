K’taka minister calls HDK 'Kaalia'

Ramanagara: Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted controversy by calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaalia', a racist slur for being dark complexioned. Retorting, the JD(S) demanded that the Congress government should sack Khan from the Cabinet for his racist slur. Clarifying his remarks, Khan said he never intended to hurt Kumaraswamy. Khan said Kumaraswamy used to call him 'Kulla' (dwarf). Further, the state minister said he has been addressing the Union minister as 'Kariyanna' (black brother).