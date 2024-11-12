Live
- SCR ferried 3 cr passengers from Oct 1 to Nov 10
- Rachakonda CP inspects arrangements for national meet of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
Just In
K’taka minister calls HDK 'Kaalia'
Highlights
Ramanagara: Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted controversy by calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaalia', a racist slur for being dark complexioned. Retorting, the JD(S) demanded that the Congress government should sack Khan from the Cabinet for his racist slur. Clarifying his remarks, Khan said he never intended to hurt Kumaraswamy. Khan said Kumaraswamy used to call him 'Kulla' (dwarf). Further, the state minister said he has been addressing the Union minister as 'Kariyanna' (black brother).
