Landmark reforms initated under Minister in Muzrai dept

Minister for Muzrai, Transport, and Bengaluru Development, Ramalinga Reddy, has once again demonstrated his commitment to social welfare and reform through a series of transformative initiatives under the Muzrai Department. For the first time, children of temple priests and staff have been brought under the ambit of an education scholarship scheme — a move hailed as historic and compassionate.

On October 27, 2023, the government issued an order launching a scholarship programme to financially support the children of priests and employees serving in Muzrai temples. Scholarships are awarded across various levels of education PUC: ₹5,000, Undergraduate: ₹7,000, Postgraduate: ₹15,000, Engineering: ₹25,000, Medical/Dental: ₹50,000, Other Medical Courses: ₹25,000 and Foreign Education: ₹1,00,000.

So far, ₹38.38 lakh has been disbursed to 254 students (including 230 children of priests and 24 children of other employees). Additionally, five students, all children of priests, have received ₹1 lakh each for pursuing higher education abroad.

Financial assistance for families of deceased temple staff

In another compassionate measure, Minister Reddy introduced a death benefit scheme for the families of deceased priests and temple employees — a facility that had not existed previously. The new order, issued on October 27, 2023, provides ₹2 lakh to the families of deceased staff members.

So far, ₹56 lakh has been released to 28 bereaved families, with 39 more applications set to be processed and cleared in early November.

Bharat Gaurav Scheme: Free pilgrimage for temple staff

Under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme, the department has launched free pilgrimage tours for priests and their family members to sacred destinations such as Kashi, Gaya, Ayodhya, Dwarka, and the Southern Temples circuit. Beginning January 22, 2024, the scheme will cover 2,400 participants annually, with an annual expenditure of ₹8 crore earmarked for the initiative.

Another significant milestone is the revival of the Ghattika Utsava, a certification event that had been discontinued since 2004. Within a single year (2025), the department has successfully awarded certificates to 4,600 priests — 2,000 in Mysuru and 2,600 in Bengaluru. An additional 1,000 certificates will be distributed in December 2025.

Continuation of educational support

Applications for the educational scholarship program for children of temple priests and staff will be open from November 1 to December 31. The department has urged all eligible families to make full use of this beneficial scheme designed to empower the next generation through education. Through these progressive initiatives, Minister Ramalinga Reddy has reinforced his commitment to uplifting the Muzrai community, combining compassion with action, and ensuring that the benefits of governance reach even the most devoted servants of faith.