Leadership change not an issue, Cong high command decides such matters: Surjewala

Bengaluru: AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday declined to comment on the ongoing discussions regarding leadership change in the state, suggesting that it is no longer pertinent and also indicated that such decisions rest with the party high command.

Addressing speculations surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s visit to New Delhi, which some linked to the possibility of change in the CM, he clarified that the trip was for official government work and to present the state’s case and demands to the central government. “My PCC president (Shivakumar) has already taken note of the same. As far as leadership issues are concerned, I spoke to you last week along with the PCC President, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister.

Whatever we had to say on that issue, we have already spoken,” Surjewala told reporters in response to a question about MLAs openly making statements on leadership change and internal issues. “Somebody can have a desire, like a journalist can have a desire to become the editor, but it is ultimately the owner of the television channel who will pick an editor.

All I’m saying is, we have already spoken, I don’t think so, that’s an issue any longer.” Last week, Surjewala had said any news that is circulated in the media about leadership change is only a “figment of imagination”, while AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had asserted that it is up to the party high command to decide on matters such as change of guard. Amid intense speculations about CM change,

Siddaramaiah had said he will be the Chief Minister for a full five-year term. In his reaction, Shivakumar indicated that he had no option and would stand by Siddaramaiah. There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress.