Man From Bengaluru Took Initiatives To Spread Awareness Needed For Menstruration Hygiene

Srinidhi S.U. worked as the Project Chair for The Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) session project in 2018, and as the President of Rotary Club in Bangalore's Seshadipuram in 2019 and launched Project Sthree, a programme centred on women's health, including hygiene, thyroid, and breast cancer, and HPV, along with providing sufficient vision and safety skills for women. Srinidhi has spoken at the Red Dot Talks about breaking taboos and encouraging men to talk about their periods.

Since the pandemic outbreak, the project has provided leadership and safety training for women and girls both online and offline. This campaign also promotes environmentally friendly and cost-effective menstrual products such as menstrual cups and reusable pads. Srinidhi has been educating about this for more than five years. He would witnessed a number of problems that my classmates experienced when they had their monthly period, and they were afraid to speak out about it.

Menstruation was considered a taboo issue to discuss when he was in school. Later, when he began teaching, he observed how not discussing such a natural phenomena affected his students. When his pupils had their periods, they felt weak and demotivated, and they were unable to convey their displeasure, even to the female instructors.

When he first joined the club in 2018, the President was a junior in college, and she assigned me the role of chairwoman. He has been working on the Menstrual Health and Hygiene project since 2018, and have been active in it ever since. He wanted to make sure that the message got out to everyone. They began by visiting schools and providing menstrual health and hygiene education, reported The Logical Indian.

Srinidhi decided in 2019 to broaden the scope of the campaign beyond menstruation to include the complete development of women and girls. After that, the entire team formed Project Sthree, which aims to empower women and girls. Several workshops on women's health issues, such as thyroid, breast cancer, and cervical cancer, were held as part of the initiative. They also concentrated on women's cyber-security, overall safety, and leadership development.

Meanwhile, mentioning about the hurdles needed to overcome during pandemic was that they switched to online sessions and, amazingly, they were able to reach a far larger number of people. For example, they once had a virtual awareness session with almost 250 participants. Srinidhi and his colleagues were able to reach out to hundreds of college-bound youngsters thanks to the convenience of the internet medium, and they even held inter-city virtual sessions.