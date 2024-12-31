Live
Minister flays Oppn for politicising tragic incidents
Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology Minister NS Boseraju has accused opposition leaders of politicising tragedies, citing their calls for action against Minister Priyank Kharge despite an ongoing investigation.
Bengaluru : Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology Minister NS Boseraju has accused opposition leaders of politicising tragedies, citing their calls for action against Minister Priyank Kharge despite an ongoing investigation. Speaking to the media, Boseraju stated that the case involving Minister Kharge has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and that it is premature to draw conclusions. He emphasised the need to await the outcome of the investigation before making allegations or staging protests.
“The Home Minister has announced a CID investigation to ensure a thorough probe.
Jumping to conclusions without evidence undermines the investigative process,” Boseraju said.
The minister dismissed claims linking personal photographs with evidence of relationships, noting that such photographs cannot be considered proof of close connections.
He criticised opposition demands for Minister Kharge’s resignation, calling them unwarranted.
In reference to the recent suicide of Sachin, Boseraju conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and highlighted the government’s decision to provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation.
He urged the opposition to allow the investigation to proceed without interference and to focus on resolving internal party issues.