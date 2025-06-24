MLA alleges irregularities in housing project; summoned by CM

Kalaburagi: Senior Congress MLA and Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Planning Board, B.R. Patil, has alleged that he was not informed about the foundation ceremony of a government-funded hostel building under the Maulana Azad Residential School project in Aland constituency, despite ₹17 crore having been sanctioned by the Department of Minority Welfare.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Patil claimed that protocol was not followed and said, “I was not invited for the bhoomi puja. The work has already commenced without informing the local legislator.”

Supporting his earlier allegations of corruption in housing schemes, a new video has surfaced on social media, reportedly showing a gram sabha held on January 23 in Bhattarki village under Dhangapur gram panchayat in Aland taluk. The video allegedly discusses financial dealings related to house allotments under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.Further compounding the controversy, senior BJP leader R. Ashoka alleged a ₹2,137 crore scam in the housing department. He claimed that commissions totalling 26 per cent were being collected for approvals and sanctions — including 23 per cent for ministers, 3 per cent for government offices, 25 per cent for obtaining work orders, and 8 per cent for NOC clearances.

In the wake of these revelations, Ministers G. Parameshwara, Shivanna Patil, and B. Nagendra have extended support to B.R. Patil, acknowledging that he has brought the matter to public attention. They stated that if specific complaints exist, they should be reported to the police for investigation and necessary action.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly summoned B.R. Patil to clarify his remarks and the viral audio linked to the alleged scam. The MLA is expected to meet the Chief Minister in Bengaluru on the evening of June 25. Patil, who hadearlier indicated he would appear if called, confirmed that the CM contacted him by phone and asked for an in-person explanation.