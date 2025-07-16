Moodabidri lecturers held for rape in Bengaluru

In a shocking case that has rocked the education community, Marathahalli Police have arrested two lecturers of a reputed college in Moodabidri and their friend for allegedly raping a former student after luring her to Bengaluru and blackmailing her with threats of releasing videos.

The accused have been identified as Narendra (Physics lecturer), Sandeep (Biology lecturer) and their friend Anoop. The survivor, a former student of the same college, had approached the Karnataka State Women’s Commission after enduring repeated harassment and threats.

According to the FIR, the victim first came in contact with Narendra during her studies in Moodabidri when he promised to help her with study notes. Gradually, the two began chatting frequently. Narendra allegedly used this pretext to gain her trust and later invited her to Bengaluru, saying he would help her academically. However, after bringing her to his friend Anoop’s rented room in Marathahalli, Narendra allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to reveal the crime to anyone.

The nightmare didn’t end there. Sandeep, another lecturer who got wind of the assault, began contacting the student. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened her that he had photos and videos with Narendra and would make them public if she didn’t comply. Sandeep too allegedly raped her, taking her again to Anoop’s room where he committed the crime. Later, Anoop himself joined the cycle of intimidation, telling the victim that CCTV cameras had recorded her visit to his room. Using this, he allegedly coerced her into silence and sexually assaulted her too. Initially, the victim, terrified of the threats, stayed silent. But when the harassment became unbearable, she confided in her parents during a visit to Bengaluru. The parents immediately approached the Women’s Commission, which arranged counselling and directed her to file a police complaint.

The police have now booked all three accused under relevant sections of rape, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. The victim, who completed her studies in Moodabidri, is currently pursuing an engineering course in Ramanagara.

It is alleged that the lecturers kept in touch with her through Instagram and chats to trap her. All three accused have been arrested and an investigation is underway. This disturbing incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter background checks and monitoring mechanisms in colleges to prevent abuse of power by faculty members and to ensure the safety and dignity

of students.