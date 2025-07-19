Mother of missing student seeks CJI intervention

Mangaluru: Sujatha Bhat, the mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat, has submitted formal complaints to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Home Minister, and the DGP, urging them to intervene in what she claims is a compromised investigation into her daughter’s disappearance from Dharmasthala.

In her complaint, Sujatha has made startling allegations that mass burials are taking place in Dharmasthala without due legal process. She further accused a senior police officer of leaking witness confessions, potentially derailing the probe.

Refusing to comply with a police summons for questioning, Sujatha said she had lost faith in the investigating team. “I will not cooperate until an impartial investigation is guaranteed,” she told the press.

Ananya Bhat, a young medical student, went missing from Dharmasthala weeks ago, and the case has since drawn regional and national attention. Despite the sensitive nature of the case, no major leads have been made public by authorities. Calling for judicial oversight and protection for witnesses, Sujatha has demanded a full audit of the investigation. She also expressed fears that vested interests may be influencing the case behind the scenes.

Law enforcement agencies have not responded to the latest round of allegations at the time of filing this report.