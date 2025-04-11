MP Brijesh Chowta Calls for Maritime Infrastructure Boost at NMPA Workshop on Adversities

Mangaluru: Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Thursday underscored the strategic significance of New Mangalore Port in India’s maritime vision, calling for urgent upgrades to road and rail connectivity and the establishment of a shipbuilding and repair facility along the West Coast.

Speaking at a workshop on "Maritime Adversities" hosted by the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), Chowta said the development of the Dakshina Kannada region was intrinsically linked to the growth of New Mangalore Port. “The port is central to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision,” he said, adding that enhancing connectivity through the Shiradi Ghat and setting up a shipbuilding hub near Mangaluru would position the region as a key driver of India’s maritime economy.

The day-long workshop brought together maritime experts, regulators, port users, and stakeholders to discuss challenges in the sector, including safety, legal frameworks, and environmental threats.

NMPA Chairman Dr. Akkaraju Venkata Ramana, who presided over the event, highlighted the port's transformation over recent years. He said the port's profit after tax had jumped from ₹101 crore in 2019 to ₹455 crore in the current fiscal year, with major gains in turnaround time and operational efficiency. "As we move towards our Golden Jubilee in 2025, we are also enhancing our focus on community development and CSR, particularly in supporting local schools," he said.

Dr. Ramana stressed the need for stricter enforcement of maritime laws and greater vigilance to protect coastal ecosystems. "Strengthening the blue economy and securing the western coastline from operational and environmental risks are national priorities," he noted.

The workshop featured presentations from leading maritime experts. Capt. L. K. Panda, former Nautical Advisor to the Director General of Shipping, spoke on a wide spectrum of maritime adversities, including piracy, oil spills, and natural calamities. He highlighted the need for enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness and multi-agency coordination.

Capt. S. I. Abul Kalam Azad, Additional Director General (Nautical) and current Nautical Advisor, shared operational insights from major accident management cases across Indian ports, while NMPA’s Senior Deputy Secretary Krishna Bapi GR discussed the legal and administrative mechanisms that guide ports during emergencies.

The event, attended by shipping lines, customs officials, terminal operators, and logistics professionals, concluded with a vote of thanks by Harbour Master Shailendra Kumar, who commended the speakers and participants for their contributions to strengthening maritime resilience.