MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta demands CM Siddaramaiah to resign

Mangaluru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal has escalated into a major political controversy, with Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta demanding Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation. Chowta accused the CM of orchestrating large-scale corruption and urged him to step down to maintain the sanctity of the Chief Minister’s office.

Reacting to a press release by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chowta stated that plots designated for economically weaker sections were illicitly allocated to real estate companies and brokers, as revealed by the ED’s investigation. The ED has reportedly seized assets worth ₹300 crore in connection with the case. "Siddaramaiah's facade of being an incorruptible leader has been shattered," Chowta said.

The MP alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his administrative powers to allocate MUDA plots to his wife and others, resulting in significant financial misappropriations. "Despite clear indications of wrongdoing, Siddaramaiah ignored opportunities to rectify the issue and instead portrayed himself as a clean politician. It is time he resigns and allows a CBI investigation," Chowta asserted.

The ED’s findings have come at a critical time when the High Court is hearing a related petition seeking a CBI probe. Chowta emphasised that Siddaramaiah should have stepped down after adverse rulings in the court.

Highlighting Siddaramaiah’s recent return of 14 illegally allocated plots to MUDA, Chowta said, "This is an acknowledgment of guilt, yet his attachment to the Chief Minister's chair remains unshaken."

The scandal, which involves allegations of nepotism and abuse of power, has stirred political debates across the state, with opposition leaders demanding accountability and transparency in governance.