MUDA case: SC ruling shows justice still prevails, says HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court’s rejection of the ED’s plea against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife in the MUDA site allotment case as “a reaffirmation that justice still prevails in the country.”

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate’s conduct in “politically sensitive cases”, upholding the Karnataka High Court’s decision to quash proceedings against Siddaramaiah’s wife, B M Parvathi, in the MUDA case.

“The Supreme Court Chief Justice’s decision reiterates that there is still justice in this country. The chief minister has consistently said that neither he nor his wife had any role in the MUDA case, and the Supreme Court’s order seems to support that claim,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

Responding to BJP leaders who claimed “there was no reason for the chief minister to feel happy” since the MUDA case is still ongoing, Parameshwara said, “It is not a question of happiness—it’s a question of justice and injustice.”

On March 7, the Karnataka High Court had set aside the ED’s summons to Siddaramaiah’s wife and also quashed the summons issued to Urban Development Minister B S Suresh (Byrathi Suresh), who was not named as an accused but was called in for questioning. Siddaramaiah is facing allegations related to the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.