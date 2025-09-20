Nandini products likely to get cheaper from Navratri

Bengaluru: Consumers may soon get some relief as the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is preparing to slash the prices of several popular Nandini products including curd, ghee, butter, and lassi.

This follows the central government’s decision to reduce GST on food products from 12% to 5%. According to sources, the prices of Nandini curd could come down by as much as Rs 4 per litre. A crucial meeting of senior KMF officials is scheduled for September 20, where the final decision will be taken. If approved, the revised prices could come into effect from September 22, bringing much-needed relief to lower and middle-income families.

It may be recalled that on April 1, 2025, KMF had increased the price of all Nandini milk variants by Rs 4 per litre, along with curd prices. Now, the federation is set to roll back that increase in line with the GST cut. Since 2017, GST has been levied on milk products. In 2022, the rate was hiked to 12%, pushing up the cost of dairy products and adding to the burden of ordinary consumers.

With the latest tax reduction, the government hopes to ease household expenses. Meanwhile, Mother Dairy, India’s second-largest dairy brand, has already reduced prices of milk and dairy items in response to the GST cut. Reports suggest that Mother Dairy has lowered prices of milk, curd, ghee, butter, and paneer by Rs 2 to Rs 30 depending on the product. If KMF follows suit, lakhs of Karnataka households will soon feel the benefit of reduced dairy prices.