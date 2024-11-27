Need Project Certificate for rehabilitation of forest dwellers

Bengaluru: In a significant development, Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), has advocated for the issuance of a ‘Project Certificate for Rehabilitation’ to forest dwellers who voluntarily wish to move out and resettle from tiger reserves, national parks, sanctuaries, and other forest areas in the state.

He stated that providing such a certificate will help facilitate their transition while reducing human-wildlife conflict and promoting effective forest conservation.

In a recent communication, Dikshit wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department, stressing the need for amendments to existing rules to support the rehabilitation of forest dwellers. He recommended an update to the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) (57th Amendment) Rules, 2000, to include a specific provision for families voluntarily resettling from forested areas under the “Project” category.

Dikshit pointed out that if the voluntary relocation process from tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, and national parks is implemented effectively, it will not only aid in forest conservation but also help in controlling the human-wildlife conflict that has been a growing issue.

Furthermore, wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni submitted a petition to the Forest Minister, emphasizing that many forest dwellers and tribals in the state are ready to leave the forests for their welfare and development. He argued that this would ease the pressure on the forests and allow future generations of these communities to integrate into mainstream society.

Kulkarni also suggested that the government issue a ‘Project Certificate for Rehabilitation’, which would enable these families to avail benefits from various government welfare schemes. He referenced Maharashtra, where such certificates are already being issued, allowing the families to access housing, education, and healthcare under state development programmes.

The proposal for a ‘Project Certificate for Rehabilitation’ reflects a growing recognition of the need to balance forest conservation with the development needs of tribal and forest-dwelling communities. This initiative aims to support voluntary resettlement, ensure the welfare of these families, and ultimately reduce the human-wildlife conflicts in the state. If implemented, this could serve as a model for sustainable human-environment coexistence, providing both ecological and social benefits.