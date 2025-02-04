New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents

Mysuru : In a significant boost to healthcare accessibility, Mysuru is set to launch 12 new ‘Namma Clinic’ centers across various densely populated areas, including urban and rural bus stations, Chamundi Hill, and new housing developments. This initiative aims to provide essential health services to an additional 160,000 residents.

Currently, there are 21 urban primary health centers operating within 65 wards of the city, along with two community health centers, two maternity and children’s hospitals, and various specialty hospitals such as KR Hospital, Cheluvamba, Super Specialty, Trauma Care, and Jayadeva Hospital serving the city. However, as Mysuru continues to grow rapidly, extending up to 15 kilometers from the ring road, many newly developed neighborhoods lack adequate governmental health services. Residents in these areas face significant challenges in accessing healthcare, often needing to travel long distances to receive treatment for minor health issues. To address this, the new clinics will be established in 12 locations, including 10 neighborhoods situated outside the ring road, according to Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, the District Health Officer.

Currently, clinics already serving between 15,000 to 20,000 people at nine selected locations are effectively operating within the city. The search for buildings in the new 12 locations has commenced, with processes in place to secure facilities at the urban and rural bus stations. Suitable spaces have been identified on Chamundi Hill, and building locations have been secured in seven of the nine selected neighborhoods, while two locations are still finalizing their sites.

It was proposed by the KSRTC to establish ‘Namma Clinics’ at both the city and rural bus stations for the convenience of traveling passengers, and these services will begin shortly. With approximately 30,000 visitors daily to Chamundi Hill, the necessary spaces for services have been identified, and healthcare operations will commence there in just a few days. These health clinics will offer a range of services including maternal and child care, adolescent health counseling, public vaccination drives, treatment for diabetes and hypertension, care for infectious and common minor illnesses, screenings for breast and cervical cancer, eye examinations, and mental health services. As the city expands, the provision of healthcare services must also grow in tandem. The establishment of these 12 new ‘Namma Clinics’ is an essential step in achieving that goal, Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy emphasized.

The locations of the new clinics include Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Old Keshare, Ekalavya Nagar, Chamundi Hill, Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stage, Dattagalli, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, the City Bus Station, and the Rural Bus Station.