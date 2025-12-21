Nine suspected foreign nationals, including children, booked for illegal stay

Udupi: Police in coastal Udupi district have registered a case against nine suspected foreign nationals, including three minor children, for allegedly staying and working illegally at a private resort in the Brahmavar limits, officials said.

The case was detected on December 19 after staff of the Barkur Primary Health Centre alerted the police when a pregnant woman arrived for treatment and was unable to clearly establish her identity and place of residence. Acting on the information, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Malabaghi visited the location at around 2.30 pm.

During inspection, police found three men, three women, and three children residing at the resort. The adults were identified as Ripak Damai (28), Sunita Damai (27), Urmila (19), Kailash Damai (18), Kapil Damai (19), and Sunita Damai (21). Police said the group failed to produce valid passports, visas, or work permits authorising their stay and employment in India. A case has been registered under Sections 3 read with 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Authorities are verifying the nationality and immigration status of the individuals andprobing whether they were engaged in work at the resort in violation of visa conditions.

Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, Hariram Shankar said the investigation was ongoing. “Based on preliminary verification, we found possible violations of immigration rules. Document verification is under way, and we are coordinating with immigration authorities. Further action will be taken strictly as per law,” he said.

Police are also examining the role of the resort management in allegedly providing accommodation and employment to foreign nationals without mandatory clearances. If violations are established, legal action will be initiated against those responsible,officials said.