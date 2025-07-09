Over 200 Illegal Bangladeshi migrants deported from Karnataka: Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday disclosed that more than 200 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported from the state in recent months, following a series of crackdowns targeting undocumented migrants, particularly in the construction sector.

Addressing the media, Dr Parameshwara said the state had received several complaints about illegal Bangladeshi nationals working in and around Bengaluru. “Most of them were employed as construction labourers. Upon verification, those without valid documents were identified and deported. This process is ongoing,” he stated.

The Minister clarified that the Regional Registration Office (RRO) plays a key role in identifying such individuals. “When the RRO flags a person as a suspected illegal immigrant, the police are immediately informed and necessary action is taken,” he explained. Construction sites have come under particular scrutiny, with officials maintaining surveillance to detect undocumented workers.

Dr Parameshwara also rejected allegations that the Congress government is being soft on illegal migrants or using them for political advantage. “There is no question of using illegal immigrants as a vote bank. The Congress party has never engaged in such practices and never will,” he asserted.

The deportation drive reflects Karnataka’s tightening stance on illegal immigration amid growing concerns over internal security and demographic changes. State officials have indicated that vigilance will continue, and further action will be taken wherever violations are found.