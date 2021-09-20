Pay water bills or face supply cut, MCC warns citizens

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has appealed to consumers to clear drinking water cess arrears amounting to Rs 195 crore. The Corporation supplies drinking water through Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) in the city.

According to a press release issued by the MCC Commissioner, various category consumers in 65 wards in Mysuru owe Rs 195 crore to the Corporation. MCC has appealed to the citizens to clear the bills and help the Corporation in operation and maintenance of the service. "To ensure adequate supply of drinking water on a daily basis, the consumers are hereby requested to clear the total dues," the press release said.

The Commissioner warned in the press release that both drinking water and UGD connections would be disconnected, if the citizens fail to pay the bills.