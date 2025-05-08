Police sharpen action protocol, warn hate posters on social media

Mangaluru: In response to a sharp rise in inflammatory and misleading social media content, the Mangaluru City Police have launched an intensive crackdown on digital hate speech and cyber threats. Over 30 cases have been registered within just a week, many of them related to communal messaging, fake news, and intimidation on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

A special team led by the ACP of the CEN Crime Police Station is investigating these cases.

The police have issued a stern advisory, warning citizens, especially the youth, not to fall into the trap of viral fame by sharing or creating content that can sow unrest or provoke violence.

“There is a misconception that using fake profiles or overseas accounts offers anonymity. That is not true. We are coordinating with social media platforms and international agencies to trace such offenders,” the advisory stated.

The police highlighted the consequences of such behaviour under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Offences include promoting enmity (punishable by up to 5 years in jail), inciting riots (6 months), making threats (up to 7 years), hate speech (2 years), and spreading fake news (up to 3 years). Legal provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, are also being invoked to initiate preventive actions like bond-over orders.

Officials expressed concern that many young people are unknowingly committing cybercrimes, which could lead to criminal records and derail their futures. “One wrong post can ruin careers, travel prospects, and even education opportunities,” the police warned.

Citizens have been urged to act responsibly, avoid forwarding unverified content, and report suspicious messages directly to the nodal officer at 94808 02321. The police assured that all reports will be handled confidentially. As tensions simmer over online hate content, the Mangaluru City Police are calling for restraint, responsibility, and vigilance to keep the city peaceful.