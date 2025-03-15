Prahlad Joshi Slams Karnataka Govt, Questions State’s Role in High-Profile Case

Udupi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, alleging irregularities in handling a sensitive case and accusing officials of escorting the accused under protocol arrangements.

Speaking to the press reporters on Saturday, Joshi questioned why certain ministers' names were being mentioned in connection with the case while the state government remained silent. "The Home Minister initially handed the case to the CID, but why was it later moved to the Additional Chief Secretary? The government must take this matter seriously and hand it over to the CBI for a transparent investigation," he said.

He also raised concerns over the smuggling of gold and cash, stating that such illegal activities could have far-reaching consequences. "What was the state intelligence doing until central agencies stepped in?" he asked.

In a sharp critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Joshi condemned the rejection of the rupee symbol, calling it an attempt to divert attention from governance failures. "The symbol was introduced during the Congress regime. Why were leaders like A. Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, who were in the government at the time, silent?" he questioned.

Joshi also dismissed Pakistan's allegations that India provoked a train hijacking incident, describing the claim as baseless. "Pakistan’s internal situation is collapsing. Foreign diplomats are hesitant to visit the country, and instead of addressing its own governance issues, it is making unfounded accusations against India," he said.

Addressing internal differences within the Karnataka BJP, Joshi maintained that the party’s central leadership was aware of developments and was taking corrective measures. He declined to comment on a recent verbal spat between BJP leaders at a public event.

Earlier, Joshi and his wife, Jyoti Joshi, visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, where they were honoured by the Paryaya Puttige Matha and received blessings from Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji.