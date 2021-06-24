Rajnath Singh reviews infrastructure development at Karwar naval base 

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Karwar on Thursday to review infrastructural development at the premier naval base. He will leave for Kochi on Friday to review the progress of construction of the indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant.

The minister accompanied by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff, visited Karwar Naval Base to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure development.

Singh undertook an aerial survey of the project area before arriving at INS Kadamba helipad. The visiting dignitaries were received by Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command and Real Admiral Mahesh Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area.

"After the completion of the project, I believe our defence preparedness along with trade, economy and humanitarian assistance will be further strengthened. In the coming times, this will become the biggest naval base in Asia.

When I was taking an aerial survey of the project, I was seeing its future very clearly. I was told that the country's first sealift facility has also been prepared as part of this project," Singh said.

This naval base in Karnataka is important for the navy's future operations on the western front.

The first phase of the naval base, called Operation Seabird, was completed in 2005 and the second phase started in 2011. A 3,000 feet-long runway, docking space for 30 warships, hangars for aircraft are all part of the Rs 19,000 crore project spread over 11,000 acres of land.

The minister acknowledged the role played by the Indian Navy in the Goa liberation war of 1961, Indo-Pak war of 1971.

"The Indian Navy has been a great asset in strengthening our global interests," he added