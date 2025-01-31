Review of reintroduction of vehicle towing in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said that the police department is reviewing the use of towing again against motorists who park their vehicles in restricted areas of the city.

He said this in an interaction with media after inaugurating the museum and traffic safety experience centre started at the traffic management centre on Infantry Road in the city. “Reintroduction of towing is being discussed in selected areas of the city. The department will review this,’’ he said. Meanwhile, the police department has already submitted a proposal to the minister regarding reintroduction of towing at 75 junctions of 22 high-density corridors. ‘While the city has a population of 1.4 crore, there are 1.2 crore vehicles. There are four to five vehicles in each household. Also, the number of vehicles coming to the city from outside has also increased. This has made it a challenge for the police to improve the traffic system. However, compared to other cities in the country, the traffic management in Bengaluru is better, he said.

The average travel speed in New Delhi is 17.37 km/h, in Kolkata 16.67, in Mumbai 18.07, in Hyderabad 24.03 km/h, while in Bengaluru it is 18.47. Moreover, despite good infrastructure in Paris and Kuala Lumpur, traffic is getting disrupted for miles. Therefore, it is not right to blame Bengaluru in vain, he said.

In order to control traffic congestion in the heart of the city, the issue of allowing vehicle traffic inside Cubbon Park on Sundays and government holidays will be reviewed. The Chief Secretary of the state government has already made efforts in this regard. The police department has no objection in this regard. If it is convenient for the citizens, the government will definitely take steps in that direction, said Parameshwar.

“If necessary, special operations will be conducted against riders and food delivery boys who use mobile phones while driving,” the minister said in response to a question.

“Strict action is being taken against parents who allow children under the age of 18 to wheelie in the city. Such vehicles are being seized and FIRs are being registered against the guilty.

Also, action is being taken against parents who give vehicles to their children under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. In addition, it is being recommended to the Transport Department to cancel the RC (Registration Certificate) of the vehicle,” he said.

Last year, Rs 89 crore was collected as fine from 85 lakh vehicles that violated traffic rules. However, imposing fines is not the only solution. Public awareness needs to be created about this. Citizens should cooperate with the police, he appealed.

“It is a big challenge for the police to track down those who come to Bengaluru from India and abroad and engage in drug trafficking. However, the police are doing a good job in curbing the drug trade,” the minister said, expressing his appreciation.

State Director General of Police Dr. Alok Mohan, City Police Commissioner B Dayanand, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety, Recruitment Division) KV Sharathchandra, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anucheth were present.

Hans News Service Bengaluru

FromFebruary 1, the Karnataka government will give a shock to new car and bike buyers. The Transport Department has decided to collect additional cess from car and bike buyers and has issued an official order. Those who buy a new car will have to pay an additional Rs 1,000 and those who buy a new bike will have to pay an additional Rs 500 as cess to the Transport Department.

For the purpose of the Social Security and Welfare Development Fund for Motor Transport and Other Related Workers, an additional fee of Rs 500 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for motor cars will be collected at the time of registration of transport vehicles. The State Transport Department has mentioned in its official order that cess cannot be collected from those who buy yellow board vehicles.

Public outraged

The Transport Department has already increased the bus ticket prices.

Now, the public has expressed outrage that it is not right to charge extra money from those who buy new cars and bikes. The state government is going to charge extra money in the name of registration charge from those who buy new cars and bikes, saying that it will develop drivers. But only people are expressing outrage over this.

At the beginning of the new year, the transport department has increased bus ticket prices by 15 percent. The ticket prices of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC buses have been revised and have shocked the people. Now, it has also shockedthose who buy cars and bikes.