Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar among congress leaders arrested for protesting against fuel hike

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah along with prominent leaders were taken into custody for staging protests against steep hike in petrol and diesel at 800 petrol bunks in the State.



"The BJP government raised petrol prices 48 times in 2021. How many salary hikes did the middle class get? By how much was minimum wage raised? By how much were NREGA wages increased? How many times was farmers' MSP increased? This is daylight robbery by BJP," Shivakumar observed.

"Every citizen of this country is suffering from this burden of inflation and fuel price hike. The BJP government is pick-pocketing everyone in the name of tax on petrol. They have collected more than Rs 20.60 lakh crore from taxes on petrol in last seven years. It is our duty to educate everyone against the excessive tax and price hike," he added and said the current crude oil price is almost equivalent to 2013 price.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP government was "rubbing salt into the injuries of common man already reeling under economic meltdown caused by the Covid pandemic." "Is this government not ashamed of sucking blood of people? This government is acting like leech. They have made peoples' lives hell. Narendra Modi is continuously lying and deceiving people by giving false information," Siddaramaiah said asserting people are unable to purchase even the essentials because of inflation.

The Congress is organizing five-day protests under 'Not Out 100' campaign between 11th June to 15th June. Protests were held in all the district headquarters on Friday, party will hold protests at all the taluk headquarters on Saturday, on Hobli headquarters on Sunday, in all gram panchayats on Monday and on all other major locations of Karnataka on Tuesday.

Prominent Congress leaders including former KPCC presidents RV Deshpandey, Dinesh Gundurao, former minister Priyank Kharge, former chief whip in Karnataka Assembly Ashok Patanna, MLC VR Sudarshan, Bangalore Central District Congress Committee Chief G Shekhar, Gandhi Nagar Block Congress president Saravanan were also present during the protest at Shivananda Circle Petrol Bunk in Bengaluru.