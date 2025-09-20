SignDesk celebrates 10 yrs with massive tree plantation

Bengaluru: SignDesk today marked its tenth anniversary with a large-scale tree plantation drive in partnership with local Rotary chapters and HandsOn CSR. The activity celebrates a decade of growth, hard-won milestones and a renewed commitment to sustainability and innovation as the company enters an exciting new phase.

Since its founding, SignDesk’s digital platforms have processed more than 60 million documents annually a scale the company estimates have helped avoid the use of over 6,000 trees annually by reducing reliance on paper, couriering and manual processes.

The plantation drive is both a symbolic and tangible expression of that impact: planting living proof of the environmental benefits created over ten years of digital transformation. “As we celebrate ten years, we plant for tomorrow,” said Krupesh, Chief Executive Officer, SignDesk. “This milestone is about the people, the customers and the ecosystems that trusted us to digitise critical workflows.