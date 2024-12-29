Speaker UT Khader Pledges Justice for Late Manohar Pereira's Family

Mangaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader visited the family of the late Manohar Pereira, offering his condolences and assuring them of an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. He also promised strict action against those found culpable.

Manohar Pereira, a 47-year-old resident of Ulaiyibettu village, died by suicide on 17 December 2024. In a video recorded prior to his death, he alleged that MCC Bank Chairman Anil Lobo had misappropriated ₹9 lakh, holding him directly responsible for his untimely demise.

The incident has deeply unsettled the local community, sparking widespread outrage. On 18 December, an FIR was lodged at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, leading to the arrest of Anil Lobo on charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the BNS. However, public calls for justice go beyond routine legal measures, as residents demand accountability and concrete action.

Hundreds of residents have united in their demand for justice, submitting a signed petition to key officials, including Speaker UT Khader, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Police Commissioner.

During his visit, Speaker Khader also interacted with other distressed MCC Bank customers, who shared harrowing stories of alleged financial exploitation by Anil Lobo. They accused him of fraudulent practices targeting vulnerable individuals.

The community highlighted the immense financial and emotional strain endured by Pereira, painting a grim picture of the circumstances that led to his death. They called for immediate measures to prevent similar tragedies and ensure justice for victims of financial mismanagement.

This incident has ignited a broader debate on the consequences of financial malpractice and the urgent need for safeguards to protect vulnerable citizens. It underscores the responsibility of those in power to uphold ethical standards and face consequences for their actions.