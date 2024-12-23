Sri Jagdamba Pearls Expands Presence with the launch of its Second Store in Bengaluru at Lulu Mall

Bengaluru: Sri Jagdamba Pearls, a name synonymous with timeless craftsmanship and exquisite jewellery, proudly inaugurated its second store in Bengaluru at Lulu Mall, a prime location in the city. The grand opening ceremony was a momentous occasion, graced by Avanish Agarwal and Yash Agarwal, Managing Partners of Sri Jagdamba Pearls, alongside Deepak Kumar, Retail and Marketing Head.

The newly launched store boasts stunning interiors, seamlessly blending elegance with modernity. It showcases an exquisite range of gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery that reflects the brand's legacy of grandeur and innovation. Designed to provide an immersive shopping experience, the store invites customers to explore a collection that combines timeless artistry with contemporary allure.

Commenting on the launch, Avanish Agarwal said, “From our humble beginnings with the first store in Bengaluru at Forum South, we take immense pride in opening our second retail outlet in the city at Lulu Mall, driven by the overwhelming response and excitement from our customers. Our team is dedicated to offering an unparalleled retail experience, catering to customer needs with personalized service and customization.”

Agarwal identified a notable gap in the jewellery market, where leading brands have left a significant void in the pearl-focused branded retail segment. He pointed out that only 8-10% of the jewellery market is organized, with pearls contributing 10-12% to the overall market. The global pearl jewellery market, valued at $8.5 billion in 2022, is expected to grow significantly, reaching $24.37 billion by 2030. "The potential for growth in this segment is immense, as the pearl market remains largely unorganized, dominated by small players, and often lacks standardized quality and consumer trust," stated Agarwal.

With the End of Season Sale around the corner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls invites customers to take advantage of the exciting Buy One, Get One Free offer from 20th December 2024 to 5th January 2025. This exclusive promotion provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate the season of giving with timeless jewellery pieces that blend elegance, quality, and affordability. Whether shopping for yourself or finding the ideal gift, the collection promises something special for everyone.

Since its inception in 1924, Sri Jagdamba Pearls has built a remarkable legacy in the pearl and gemstone segment, winning the trust of millions of customers in India and abroad through its unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Deepak Kumar, Marketing & Retail Head, emphasized that the brand prioritizes pure pearl jewellery as its core offering, blending quality with contemporary trends. The pearl jewellery market continues to grow, driven by evolving fashion preferences, cultural traditions, and personal choices. The Asia Pacific region remains the largest producer and consumer of pearl jewellery, with India playing a significant role in this thriving market.

The brand’s design and merchandising team has curated an inspiring collection across various categories, including bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants, and earrings, catering to women, men, and children. These designs are versatile, making them suitable for any occasion, with prices ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 3 lakhs.

The wedding collection, crafted in pearls, stands out for its authenticity, minimalistic yet elegant designs, and affordability, perfectly blending tradition with modern trends. The store also features exclusive collections like Ira, ideal for office wear starting at Rs 25,000, and the premium Oscar, designed for red-carpet occasions.

