Startup partners with Narayana Health for ‘audiology’ clinics

Startup partners with Narayana Health for 'audiology' clinics
Bengaluru: City-based startup HearClear, which offers advanced hearing care solutions, announced on Thursday that it will collaborate with Narayana Health to integrate its hearing care services across all Narayana clinics in Bengaluru.

The first ‘audiology’ clinic was successfully launched in Narayana Clinic HSR Layout here on Thursday. The audiology facility at HSR Layout will provide advanced auditory diagnostics, hearing assessments, and hearing aid solutions.

