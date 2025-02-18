Surge in unauthorised resorts raise concerns in Koppal

Koppal : The district is home to several historical landmarks, making it a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists. As a result, numerous resorts have emerged in the area. However, most of these resorts are operating illegally, leading to significant revenue loss for the government.

Resorts with tent houses, AC rooms, and unique restaurants are springing up, attracting tourists who seek a peaceful retreat amidst nature. These resorts give an impression of being nestled in the Western Ghats, but they are, in fact, located in Koppal district.

The surge of resorts has been particularly noticeable in areas such as Basapur in Koppal taluk and Sanapur in Gangavati taluk, along with surrounding villages. Over 40 resorts have now emerged in the region, luring tourists from across the country and abroad. Tourists visiting nearby destinations like Hampi, Anjanadri, and Anegondi are flocking to these resorts to relax and enjoy their evenings.

Earlier, the Virupapur Gadde area was referred to as ‘Mini Goa’ due to its resorts. However, the Hampi Development Authority had intervened to remove these resorts. Now, resorts are cropping up outside the jurisdiction of the Hampi Development Authority. Many landowners, after leasing or purchasing agricultural land, are converting it into resorts. Unfortunately, most of these resorts are operating illegally, which has sparked anger among locals.

To legally establish a resort, agricultural land must first be converted into non-agricultural land. However, many resorts here are operating without following this crucial step, causing a loss of tax revenue for the government. If the land were converted to non-agricultural use, higher taxes would be levied annually. Yet, these resorts continue to operate on agricultural land, avoiding any tax payments to the government.

Some local officials are alleged to be complicit in this illegal activity, accepting bribes from resort owners and failing to take action.

Despite several organizations urging the District Collector and other authorities to shut down the unauthorized resorts, no action has been taken so far. It is crucial that the authorities take immediate steps to address the issue of unauthorized resorts in the district. Additionally, there are concerns about other illegal activities taking place in some of these resorts, which also need to be stopped. There is a growing demand for strict measures to be implemented to ensure the integrity and legality of businesses in the region.