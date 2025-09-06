Teachers play a key role in state’s progress: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday emphasized the significant role of teachers in shaping Karnataka’s growth and contributing to the state’s global reputation. Speaking at a Teachers’ Day felicitation event held at the KPCC office’s Bharat Jodo Hall, he highlighted that Karnataka and Bengaluru are now seen as the gateway to India, and much of this progress is rooted in education.

“Great personalities like CV Raman and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan taught in Karnataka, setting high benchmarks. Today, the state contributes the highest number of engineers, doctors, and nurses to the nation. Our progress is the result of the solid educational foundation laid by our teachers,” Shivakumar said.

Announcing a new initiative, he revealed that the state cabinet will soon approve a major decision to utilize CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds for constructing schools. “Companies building schools can have their names associated with them, but they must ensure high-quality infrastructure and provide CBSE-standard education. Nearly 2,000 schools are planned under this model, with several already underway. In my constituency, Toyota has taken the lead by constructing seven schools, each costing Rs10 crore,” he stated. Highlighting the importance of quality education in rural areas to prevent migration, Shivakumar said that three KPS schools will be set up across panchayats in his hometown, with his family also adopting schools.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Shivakumar admitted that while politics drew him away from academics during his youth, he later pursued a degree at the age of 47, which he described as one of his proudest achievements.

He also recalled his early schooling days under strict discipline, contrasting it with the evolving approach to teaching today.

“The way of teaching has changed with time. In Treta Yuga, education was imparted as divine grace, in Dwapara Yuga through discipline, and in Kali Yuga, it must be imparted with respect and compassion,” he remarked.

He also addressed modern challenges such as the influence of mobile phones and artificial intelligence on education, noting that while technology brings benefits, it also creates new difficulties. “AI is shaping the future. Teachers must prepare students accordingly and focus on building responsible citizens,” he urged.

Looking ahead to the Teachers’ Constituency elections next year, the DCM stressed the importance of preparation and announced that KPCC leader G.C. Chandrasekhar would oversee the candidate selection process.“Teachers remain the backbone of society. Farmers, soldiers, workers, and teachers are the four pillars of the nation. As educators, your greatest satisfaction should come from shaping good citizens,” he concluded.