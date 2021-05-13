Testing of non-symptomatic persons will be discouraged: Deputy CM CN Ashwatha Narayana

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force chairperson Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, said that one lakh vaccines are being kept ready for administering second dose every day and online registration will be introduced to avoid crowding at the vaccine centers.

Replying to a query after the launch of the O2forIndia initiative, he said, "Administering the second dose for those above 45 years will be done on a priority basis. About 70% of the vaccines are being utilized for administering the second dose. The technical committee has been requested to consider extending the duration of administering the second dose."

"To cut down the delay in issuing results, priority will be given for the testing of symptomatic cases and primary contacts.

The tests for non-symptomatic patients will be discouraged and triaging will be augmented," he announced.

The minister stated that care for those who are in home isolation will be given priority and added that there is a stock of 5 lakh home isolation kits.

He denied shortage for RT-PCR and RAT kits.