Thieves stolen Ginger Crop Worth Rs 5 Lakh in Sannenahalli

Mysuru: As the price of ginger went up, the thieves give sleepless nights to farmers, thieves targeted and stole a valuable ginger crop worth Rs 5 lakh from a field in Sannenahalli, Hunsur taluk. The incident has been reported to the Hunsur rural police station, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation into the matter. he theft occurred on the land owned by Chandre Gowda in Sunnahalli, Hanagodu Hobli, Hunsur taluk. Prasanna Kumar from Chennasoge, Srinivas from Hosakote, and Devendra had leased a total of 15 acres of land, including Chandre Gowda's, to cultivate ginger. The crop was thriving, and the farmers had high hopes for a successful harvest.

However, on the night of last Saturday, unidentified thieves infiltrated the land and stole the ginger crop, which covered approximately half an acre. The stolen ginger was estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh. Promptly, a case has been registered at the Hunsur rural police station, and the local authorities have launched efforts to apprehend the culprits involved in the theft.

Notably, these thieves have been engaged in various criminal activities, including burglaries in houses, shops, and the theft of valuable items such as pump sets and sprinkler sets. With the current surge in ginger prices, these criminals seem to have shifted their focus to targeting ginger crops grown by farmers, making it increasingly challenging for the agricultural community to safeguard their hard-earned produce.

Farmers in the region are deeply concerned about the rising incidents of crop theft and the financial losses they are facing. The theft of the ginger crop, which held significant value, has further highlighted the need for enhanced security measures and vigilant monitoring to safeguard farmers' livelihoods.

Local authorities and law enforcement agencies are committed to apprehending the thieves involved in the ginger crop theft and providing the necessary support to the affected farmers. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation and proactive measures to ensure the protection of agricultural produce, which is crucial for the economic well-being of farmers and the overall growth of the region's agricultural sector.