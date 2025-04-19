Tobacco, cigarette ads in KSRTC buses: Chief Minister’s Office issues stern instructions to remove it

Bengaluru: The Chief Minister’s Office has issued stern instructions to completely remove tobacco, cigarette and liquor advertisements in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses. Notices have already been issued to the concerned licensees in this regard and steps have been taken to completely remove the advertisements, a media release has been issued by CM Siddaramaiah’s office.

A person had requested the government through social media ‘X’ to completely remove tobacco, cigarette and liquor advertisements in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses.

Noticing this, the Special Duty Officer of the Grievances Department of the Chief Minister’s Office has brought it to the notice of the concerned officials.

A notice has been issued to the concerned licensees not to display tobacco, cigarette and liquor advertisements in the buses. In addition, action has been taken to completely remove the Cool Lip advertisements installed in the buses.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Chief Traffic Manager has said that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that such advertisements are not displayed in the future.

Similarly, a person had recently requested through a tweet for the repair of the Kudlu-Haralur road. The government, which has also responded to this, said that the Kudlu-Haralur main road falls under the Bommanahalli zone, and work is underway on this road to provide drinking water and drainage to 110 villages by the Bangalore Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The contractor has already been ordered by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to carry out the work for the asphalting of the Kudlu-Haralur main road from the Kudlu Ward Office to Birla Circle via KCDC.

The completion of the asphalting of the road is being delayed due to the installation of drainage lines by the BWSSB. Therefore, it has been informed that the Kodlu-Haralur main road will be asphalted after the completion of the BWSSB work.