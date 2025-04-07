Live
Top Naxal Leaders Brought to Karnataka from Kerala Jail for Interrogation
Belthangady: Two high-profile Naxal leaders were brought from Kerala to Karnataka and presented before a court in Belthangady on Monday. The accused—B.G. Krishnamurthy and Savitri, both hailing from Chikkamagaluru district—had been in judicial custody in Kerala since 2021.
Krishnamurthy, once the secretary of the Western Ghats Special Committee, is facing investigations in as many as 53 cases across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. His alleged associate Savitri is named in 22 cases.
The two were transported from Thrissur Jail under heavy police security on a body warrant obtained by Belthangady police. They are to be interrogated over three specific incidents—an arson attack involving vehicles in Venur (2012–13), the display of pro-Naxal banners in Dharmasthala, and the discovery of explosives in Malavantige village.
After being produced in court, the duo was remanded to police custody for two days and handed over to a team led by Bantwal Deputy SP Vijay Prasad for further investigation. Local police from Belthangady, Venur, Dharmasthala, and Punjalkatte provided security during the operation.