Traffic chaos grips Agumbe Ghat

Shivamogga: A major disruption hit State Highway 169A, a vital artery linking Shivamogga, Tirthahalli, Agumbe, and Mangaluru, when a vehicle malfunction brought traffic to a standstill on Agumbe Ghat. The incident, caused by a vehicle with a broken axle, occurred at the eighth hairpin bend, clogging the narrow mountain pass and triggering extensive delays.

The breakdown led to a massive traffic snarl, with vehicles backed up for kilometres on both sides of the ghat. Motorists faced significant inconvenience, compounded by relentless rainfall that has battered the region since Tuesday. The downpour turned the situation dire, leaving travellers stranded on the winding road with little room to manoeuvre. Local authorities worked diligently to remove the stalled vehicle and restore normal traffic flow.