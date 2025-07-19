Union Minister Karandlaje walks up the steps for Ashada Friday darshan

Mysuru: Devotion and tradition took centrestage on Chamundi Hill on Friday as Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje joined thousands of devotees for the auspicious fourth Ashada Friday rituals, offering prayers to the presiding deity Chamundeshwari Devi with customary reverence.

Following her yearly tradition, Minister Karandlaje ascended the sacred steps leading to the temple atop Chamundi Hill early this morning. Despite her hectic ministerial duties, she ensured that she reached Mysuru to take part in this significant ritual, a testament to her deep faith in the goddess revered as the guardian deity of the region. She climbed the steps along with other devotees and offered a special puja, seeking blessings for the well-being of the state and its people.

On this final Ashada Friday, the Chamundeshwari temple, perched atop the misty hills of Mysuru, was transformed into a vibrant hub of spiritual energy and devotional fervor. As per tradition, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was adorned in the grand “Simhavahini” alankara, symbolising the deity riding a lion—a powerful representation of courage and protection. The utsava murti (processional idol) was decorated with exquisite flowers and strings of peacock feathers, enhancing the sanctity and grandeur of the occasion.

Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of rituals, which began as early as 4:30 am with special pujas and homas performed by the temple priests. As the morning progressed, long queues of devotees, some climbing the steep steps barefoot, slowly wound their way to the sanctum to catch a glimpse of the goddess and offer their prayers.

In anticipation of the massive crowd, the district administration imposed a ban on private vehicles to Chamundi Hill today. KSRTC arranged special shuttle services from the foothills to the temple entrance to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. Volunteers and police personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the crowd and maintain order, ensuring the pilgrimage remained peaceful and spiritually fulfilling.

The Ashadha month is considered highly sacred in Karnataka, with all Fridays during this period dedicated to special prayers and offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Many devotees, irrespective of age, undertake the arduous climb up the 1,000-plus steps, believing it to be an act of penance and devotion that brings them the goddess’s blessings.